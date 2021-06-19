Kepos Capital LP Invests $5 Million in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,420,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXIIU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

