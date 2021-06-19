Kepos Capital LP Invests $6.08 Million in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 610,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $332,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $995,000.

Shares of Clarim Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,175. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

