Kepos Capital LP Lowers Stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCVU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $5,350,000.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of FTCVU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,627. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.