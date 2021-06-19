Kepos Capital LP Purchases 11,500 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kepos Capital LP increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,012,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,339,000 after acquiring an additional 441,132 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,145. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

