Kepos Capital LP Sells 500,000 Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000.

Shares of ZNTEU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,479. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

