Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 756,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $999,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $732,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $365,000.

ZWRKU stock remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,507. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

