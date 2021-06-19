KeyFi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30,347.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $922,440.32 and $30,347.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00058222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00144212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00182852 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,066.39 or 1.00158249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.79 or 0.00860308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,020,798 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.