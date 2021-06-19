Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of KC traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $34.55. 8,761,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.52. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.