Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

KINS stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

