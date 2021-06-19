Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $7.11

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $6.89. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 253,407 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

