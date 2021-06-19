KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 19.8% in May

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 13th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get KLA alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $304.48 on Friday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.