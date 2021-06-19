Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of KLKNF stock remained flat at $$6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.