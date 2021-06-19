Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Down to $9.59

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.27. Kopin shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 22,259 shares changing hands.

KOPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $792.35 million, a P/E ratio of -173.60 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kopin in the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 1,794.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $613,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.