Korea Investment CORP Acquires 67,500 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.90. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

