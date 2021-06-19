Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN opened at $537.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

