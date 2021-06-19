Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

