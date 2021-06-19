Korea Investment CORP Has $25.28 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $173.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $189.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

