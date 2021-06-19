Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $31,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of PRU opened at $97.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

