Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC opened at $134.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.