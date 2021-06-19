Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 87,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,278,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,257,000 after buying an additional 610,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

