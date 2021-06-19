Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €119.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.78 ($96.21).

KRN opened at €74.65 ($87.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €74.51. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.13. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €79.95 ($94.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

