KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KT were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in KT in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KT by 14.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in KT by 46.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

