KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,370.57 and $8.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $639.25 or 0.01824027 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000277 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.