Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 923 ($12.06).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

LON LRE opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Friday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 480.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 661.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

