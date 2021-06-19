Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 728.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 718.57 ($9.39).

LAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching GBX 670.20 ($8.76). The company had a trading volume of 3,975,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,816. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 716.14. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total value of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

