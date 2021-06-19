Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Landcadia Holdings III’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landcadia Holdings III will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landcadia Holdings III.

LCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCY opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02. Landcadia Holdings III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.49.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

