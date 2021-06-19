Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $4.79. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $17.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $30.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,336. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $846.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.69.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

