Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Shares Up 1.8%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 10,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 1,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Larsen & Toubro from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49.

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

