Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. Cormark upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$44.70.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$43.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.82. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.