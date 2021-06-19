Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 791,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 969,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEAF remained flat at $$8.49 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.89 million, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63. Leaf Group has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

