Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGRDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.