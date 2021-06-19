Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGRDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

LGRDY stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.