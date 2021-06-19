LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,123. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares valued at $190,008. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 895,455 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.