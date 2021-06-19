Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,588,455 shares.The stock last traded at $93.88 and had previously closed at $91.34.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $213,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 5,219.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 204.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

