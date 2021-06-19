LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.24 Million

Equities analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report sales of $717.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $776.63 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $481.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 634,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,484 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in LGI Homes by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

