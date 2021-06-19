Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Sells $18,501.30 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) CFO Laurence Winoker sold 1,098 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $18,501.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,050.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laurence Winoker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Laurence Winoker sold 400 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $340.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after buying an additional 223,529 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.