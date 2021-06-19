Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.69. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 1,823 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

