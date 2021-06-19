Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $8.51

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.69. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 1,823 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33.
About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)
Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.
