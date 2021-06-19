Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Tops $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

