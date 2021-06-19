Lotto (LOTTO) Market Capitalization Tops $63.92 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $63.92 million and $181,182.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.29 or 0.00437953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

