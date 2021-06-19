LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,500.0 days.

LPKFF opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Separately, HSBC raised LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

