LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.
LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 144.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.
Shares of LTC opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73.
Several brokerages have commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.33.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
