LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 144.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Shares of LTC opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

