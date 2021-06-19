Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.94.

LUNMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. 168,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.89. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

