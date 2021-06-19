Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 4,834 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $210,859.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,981,708.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,685 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $190,256.55.

Sunrun stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

