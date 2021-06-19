LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 437.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,852 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. WBI Investments raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 36,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

