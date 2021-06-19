M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $116.17 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $144.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

