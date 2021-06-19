M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.02. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

