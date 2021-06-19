M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,112 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,048,000 after buying an additional 78,697 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $517,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

