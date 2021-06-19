M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,161 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $180.69 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.