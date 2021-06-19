MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT Raised to $75.00 at Cowen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.60.

MTSI opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

