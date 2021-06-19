Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

