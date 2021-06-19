Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

